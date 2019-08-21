× Police investigate retail theft from Giant in Susquehanna Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are investigating a retail theft from Giant.

The theft occurred around 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the grocery store on Linglestown Road.

It’s alleged that the pictured individual loaded up a cart full of Red Bull, Monster, soda and numerous cleaning products, and left the store without pay for the items. The items were then loaded in the pictured vehicle before the individual left.

Anyone with information should contact Corporal Lee Tarasi at 717-909-9259 or via email: LTarasi@susquehannatwp.com.