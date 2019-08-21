Police investigating murder-suicide in Adams County

Posted 10:06 AM, August 21, 2019, by

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Adams County.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. at Plainville Farms on York Road in Oxford Township.

Eastern Adams Police Chief Francis Staab said that a disgruntled employee who had been fired on Tuesday was “waiting and stalking” for the transportation manager to come into work.

When that manager came into work at 5:40 a.m., the suspect allegedly pulled into the parking lot and when the manager got out of his vehicle, the suspect shot him to death before taking his own life.

Identities of both the victim and suspect are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.