× Police investigating murder-suicide in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Adams County.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. at Plainville Farms on York Road in Oxford Township.

Eastern Adams Police Chief Francis Staab said that a disgruntled employee who had been fired on Tuesday was “waiting and stalking” for the transportation manager to come into work.

When that manager came into work at 5:40 a.m., the suspect allegedly pulled into the parking lot and when the manager got out of his vehicle, the suspect shot him to death before taking his own life.

Identities of both the victim and suspect are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.