× Pottstown man wanted on forgery charges out of Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pottstown man is wanted on forgery charges out of Manheim Township, court documents show.

According to police, 23-year-old Marleeke Lear deposited four Western Union money order checks totaling $3,920.00 on July 25 and three more checks (totaling $2,940.00) the next day. It’s noted that the checks were in Lear’s name and address.

Lear then returned to the Philadelphia area where — between July 26 and July 29 — he withdrew all of the money in his account.

Anyone with information on Lear’s whereabouts should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.