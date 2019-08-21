Pottstown man wanted on forgery charges out of Manheim Township

Posted 8:20 PM, August 21, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pottstown man is wanted on forgery charges out of Manheim Township, court documents show.

According to police, 23-year-old Marleeke Lear deposited four Western Union money order checks totaling $3,920.00 on July 25 and three more checks (totaling $2,940.00) the next day. It’s noted that the checks were in Lear’s name and address.

Lear then returned to the Philadelphia area where — between July 26 and July 29 — he withdrew all of the money in his account.

Anyone with information on Lear’s whereabouts should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.