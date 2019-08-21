Storms again this afternoon, could be severe. Big weekend changes coming!

STORMS TODAY: Another muggy and warm morning start near 70-degrees spurs a severe weather threat in the afternoon. A few straggling showers will try to make their way into the area this morning, but most of us stay dry till the afternoon. Storms develop in the early afternoon and will move east-to-west throughout the mid-to-late afternoon. They will be strong, could reach severe levels. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 2 in the yellow-shaded regions for areas like Harrisburg, Lancaster, York, Duncannon, Lebanon and Carlisle. The rest of the area (Chambersburg, Lewistown, Gettysburg) in the green-shaded region is at a 1. Gusty winds over 60MPH, heavy rain leading to localized flash flooding and small hail are our primary concerns.

There is no expected tornado threat, but we’ll be watching closely as storms begin to end in the early evening. Keep the FOX43 Weather App handy, allow it to access your location for severe weather alerts directly to where you live. Morning lows dip again near 70-degrees as the front begins to stall nearby.

AGAIN TOMORROW: Cloud cover stays overnight with the slowing front. As it stalls, we get yet another risk for showers and storm Thursday late afternoon and early evening. These, again, could be strong. However, they will be the last hurrah for strong showers and storms, as well as the heat and humidity, for the next several days. Much drier, cooler air moves in heading into Friday.

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Skies clear overnight Thursday into Friday morning with rapidly declining humidity values. Highs will stay in the upper-70s Friday afternoon for most locations with partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Absolutely gorgeous! Temperatures near 80-degrees will be the norm for the afternoons all weekend long and into next week, with morning lows dipping at or below 60-degrees as well.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long