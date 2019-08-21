Strong cold front swings through tomorrow night, dramatic changes on the way this weekend!

TEMPERATURE DROP OFF: We remain warm for one more day as we push into Thursday. By tomorrow afternoon, a strong front will be crossing through the area. High dew points and warm temperatures still in the area accompanied by the front to produce extra lift will likely spark the chance for a few more storms on Thursday evening. Beyond tomorrow, temperatures drop like a rock; a 10-degree difference in daytime highs between Thursday and Friday! If we go back to Sunday, we were at 97 for a high which is an almost 20 degree difference in temperatures in less than a week. The cooler temperatures stick around for some time, at least through the weekend and into the start of the next work week. We will be sitting a good 5-7 degrees below average for this time of year from Friday through Monday. Get ready for the cool-down!

LINGERING STORM CHANCES: A few more storms are still possible as the front crosses through late Thursday evening, likely during the overnight period. Given the timing of the front, I think our severe weather chances are fairly low. With the sun setting and temperatures on the decline, the atmosphere just won’t be prime for a severe weather event. Some heavy downpours are likely with the storms, but we should be drying out through the overnight period. Some good energy in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere swings through behind the front and for that reason we could still be dealing with a bit of shower activity early Friday. The chance of showers on Friday will depend on how quickly the dry air filter in behind the front, most of the wet weather should be confined to the first half of the day. Cloud cover should be clearing in the evening and overnight period Friday into Saturday.

PERFECT WEEKEND: With humidity on the decline along with temperatures, we can finally look forward to more pleasant conditions! This weekend will be a perfect one for any outdoor activities going on. No rain chances to worry about for neither Saturday or Sunday. Temperatures will be relatively cool for this time of year likely in the upper 70s to low 80s. A bit more cloud cover returning for Sunday, but we don’t have to worry about any rain chances until the start of the next work week.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann