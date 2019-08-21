York City is searching for the perfect tree to place on Continental Square during the holiday season

YORK — The City of York is searching for the perfect tree to place on the square for this year’s holiday season.

If you have a spruce tree over 30 feet tall that you believe would be ideal, please contact Carol Godfrey, at 717- 845-9351 with your name, address and phone number. The tree will be removed at no cost to the property owner.

The tree will be placed on Continental Square in downtown York where the community will gather on Saturday, December 7 for Light Up York festivities including the lighting of the tree to kick off the holiday season.

Source: City of York