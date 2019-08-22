Crews on scene of house fire in Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-- Crews are on the scene of a house fire.
The flames broke out around 4:15 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Glenn Street in Mechanicsburg.
Around 4:30 a.m., the building collapsed after being fully engulfed in flames.
The fire spread to a neighbor's home next door, and officials say they had to rescue a neighbor.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and there have been no reported injuries at this time.
The Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.
Photo Gallery
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.
40.213269 -77.008031