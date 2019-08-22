Crews on scene of house fire in Mechanicsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-- Crews are on the scene of a house fire.

The flames broke out around 4:15 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Glenn Street in Mechanicsburg.

Around 4:30 a.m., the building collapsed after being fully engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to a neighbor's home next door, and officials say they had to rescue a neighbor.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there have been no reported injuries at this time.

The Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

#BREAKING not much is left behind after an early morning house fire on the 400 block of Glenn Street in Mechanicsburg. More to come on @fox43 pic.twitter.com/IzCR6Jg0V4 — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) August 22, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.