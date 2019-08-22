× Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are expecting their first child

Quentin Tarantino may need to learn to keep it rated G around his home now that he and his wife Daniella are expecting their first child.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE.

CNN has reached out to his representative for comment.

Tarantino, the 56-year-old director of famously violent films like “Django: Unchained,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill,” met Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick while promoting his film “Inglorious Basterds” in 2009.

The two married in 2018, a first marriage for both.

Tarantino discussed wanting a family during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last month.

“I haven’t been married, I haven’t had kids, I just got married, I want to have kids,” Tarantino told Kimmel.

The appearance was part of promotion of his latest film, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood,” with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The latest is the ninth film he has directed, and he told Kimmel that he is considering directing only one more.

“I kind of like the idea of making 10 motion pictures and then, boom, that’s it, that’s done,” he said. “The filmography is locked and there you go.”

He wouldn’t become a recluse like “Catcher in the Rye” author, J.D. Salinger, and would keep writing and perhaps work in television if he did close the door on his blockbuster directing career.