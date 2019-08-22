× Duncannon man suffers injuries after suspected DUI crash

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– A Duncannon man suffered injuries after a suspected DUI crash.

Mickael Miller, 37, is facing traffic violations as a result of the crash.

On August 1 around 8:25 p.m., Miller was driving his 2006 Yamaha R6 on Pine Hill Road in Carroll Township.

The crash occurred when Miller failed to negotiate a left hand curve and overturned onto the roadway, according to the police release.

Miller was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but suffered a suspected serious injury, and was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.

Authorities noted that alcohol use is suspected in being a factor that caused the crash.