FOX43 is “taking steps” to improve the lives of those living with Crohn’s Disease

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 is “taking steps” to improve the lives of patients and families living with Crohn’s Disease.

MaryEllen Pann, who was was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease during her junior year of high school, will be emceeing the “Central PA Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis” walk on Sunday, September 30.

All proceeds go to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

If you’d like to donate, you can visit the Central PA Take Steps page here.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Sloane Kidan, the honored hero for the walk, stopped by the set to offer more on the event.