I-83 South will close overnight Friday and Sunday around Mt. Rose Avenue, PennDOT says

HARRISBURG — A portion of Interstate 83 South in the area around the Mount Rose Avenue Exit will be closed overnight on Friday and Sunday, while workers remove bridge beams from the structure that carries Mount Rose Avenue over the interstate, PennDOT announced Thursday.

The southbound lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until Saturday at 5 a.m., and again on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, PennDOT says. Traffic will be detoured on Exit 18 for Route 124 West to the access road onto Route 124 East toward the on-ramp for I-83 South.

Additionally, Route 124 and northbound I-83 traffic should expect to encounter slowing and/or stopped traffic within the work zone due to rolling roadblocks during bridge beam removal, PennDOT says.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.