Lancaster County man accused of public drunkenness, resisting arrest

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 29-year-old Lititz man with public drunkenness and resisting arrest after an incident last week on the 400 block of North Cedar Street.

Stephen Michael Stone was arrested after police responded to the scene at 8:41 p.m. on August 15 after being alerted to a domestic disturbance involving a baseball bat. When they arrived, police say they encountered Stone, who was “manifestly under the influence of alcohol” and physically resisted officers’ attempts to take him into custody.

Stone was eventually subdued and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained while resisting arrest, police say. He was released a short time later and transported to Lancaster County Central Booking for a preliminary arraignment.