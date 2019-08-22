Last round of storms today, beautiful weekend with big changes!

STORMS AGAIN TODAY: Another hot and muggy day takes shape this afternoon. High temperatures will be just shy of the 90-degree mark with partly cloudy skies. Thunderstorms again push into the area as we head into the evening, but just a little later than they did yesterday. As they do, there will be a low chance of them becoming severe. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re just at a 1. A few showers and storms could pop up as early as your drive home, but most should hold off until the dinner time frame. Our main concern is gusty, damaging winds and localized flash flooding. Small hail is a possibility. No tornado threat is expected.

The showers will be weakening, but also slowing down, as they move into our area and will continue into the early overnight period. A few stragglers will see Friday morning daylight. We’re done by lunch, on our way to a gorgeous Friday afternoon. Morning lows Friday will be in the 60s.

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: High temperatures for most on Friday don’t leave the upper-70s with rapidly declining humidity. The weekend looks absolutely beautiful. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s or right at 80-degrees. Humidity values will be low. Partly-to-mostly sunny skies dominate all weekend long as well. Morning lows could see the upper-50s! Open the windows as you rest overnight if you like!

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: We keep the upper-70s heading into next week with a couple of showers possible Monday. Mostly cloudy skies take control. We see a return to the low-to-mid 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday as humidity values climb. Thunderstorm chances return Tuesday and increase by Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long