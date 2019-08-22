× Lititz police investigating attempted home-invasion robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY — Lititz Borough Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred Wednesday night on Pennwick Drive.

The incident occurred around 10:29 p.m., police say. Dispatch reported a burglary in progress involving two male suspects, who allegedly entered the home, displayed a handgun, “pistol whipped” one of residents, and demanded a specific item of property, and fled, police say.

Officers from Lititz Borough and the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded in less than a minute from the original dispatch, but the suspects had fled by the time they arrived, according to police.

The home was occupied by six people, all of whom were on different levels of the home at the time of the incident, police say. One suspect entered the home and first, and encountered an occupant in a second-floor bedroom. This suspect allegedly placed a pistol to the head of this occupant and demanded a specific item of property, according to police.

When the item was not turned over, the suspect “pistol-whipped” the occupant, striking him on the head with the pistol. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, police say.

Another occupant of the home was confronted by the second suspect, who demanded the same item and shoved the victim to the ground while pointing a handgun at them. The second victim also did not turn over the item, fleeing from the home instead while the suspect pursued.

Both suspects then fled on foot, entering a waiting vehicle down the street. The vehicle was last seen heading south on Landis Valley Road, police say.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored (possibly green) SUV. The suspects are described as thin, light-skinned, black males.

The incident remains under investigation, police say. Anyone with information is urged to contact LBPD at 717-626-6393.