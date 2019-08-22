× Man accused of urinating in Starbucks cited by Manheim Township Police

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police have cited a Lancaster man accused of urinating in a Starbucks located inside a Target store on Fruitville Pike last Saturday.

Aaron C. Dalton, 31, is charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in the incident, according to Manhiem Township Police.

He is accused of entering the Employees Only area of the Starbucks and urinating in the sink and on several boxes of products behind the counter. The incident was caught on surveillance video, according to police.

Damages were estimated at $200, police say.