Police chase ends on turnpike in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa — A 20 year-old Pittsburgh man is in custody tonight after police say he led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning.

According to state police, just before 9:30 a.m., troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop on I-283 in Swatara Township for 2017 BMW after realizing the vehicle was stolen.

The driver, later identified as David Williams, 20, of Pittsburgh, did not stop and lead troopers on a pursuit that ended on the turnpike in Cumberland County.

State police used spike strips to flatten the BMW’s tires. Williams was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.