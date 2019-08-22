× Police: Lancaster County man says he sexually assaulted girl more than 100 times because she had ‘demons’

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 42-year-old Paradise man has been charged with 18 felonies, including multiple counts of rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, after a State Police investigation of allegations made by an 18-year-old woman who accused him of several instances of sexual assault dating back to when she was nine years old.

Richard Lee Schaffer is also charged with two misdemeanor offenses, State Police say. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison after a bail motion was denied, court records show.

Police say Schaffer admitted to raping the girl, allegedly telling them he did so because she had “demons and urges” at a young age, and needed a release.

He “provided that release,” Schaffer allegedly told police.

Police began investigating on July 20, when the victim came forward and accused Schaffer of sexually assaulting her, beginning when she was nine. He began forcing her to have sexual intercourse when she was 11, the victim told police.

The most recent sexual assault occurred on July 15, five days before the victim came forward, police allege.

Police say the victim described at least four such encounters, including sexual assaults on Easter weekend of this year and on Christmas in 2018, according to the criminal complaint.

In addition to having sexual intercourse with Schaffer, the victim was often forced to perform oral sex on him, police say.

Schaffer was interviewed by police on July 21, and allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting the victim over 100 times between 2011 and this year.

But Schaffer said it was the victim who came to him for sex, stating she would ask for it when she needed “release” from the “urges” brought on by her “demons.” He said he complied with her requests because he did not want the victim to become a teen mother, police say.