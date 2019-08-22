Police seeking assistance in locating stolen car in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in locating a stolen car.

On August 17, a resident of the 200 block of South Broad Street in Lititz said that sometime during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) stole their vehicle from their property.

The vehicle, a silver 2009 Dodge Challenger, has black stripes, dark-tinted windows, and an Eagles emblem in the back window.

The PA license plate on the Challenger is “JVZ-1039.”

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its theft are asked to call police at 717-626-6393.