× Police: Woman tries to take child; assaults security officer

LANCASTER, Pa — A woman tried to take a 4 year-old from her mother and assaulted a security officer at Lancaster General Hospital (LGH) on Thursday morning.

Around 10:43 a.m., Lancaster police responded to LGH after hospital security requested assistance with a combative subject.

Security told responding officers that the woman, who was sequestered, tried to take a 4 year-old away from her mother in the emergency department.

Officers were able to quickly intervene and returned the little girl to her mother.

Police say when security tried to speak with the woman, she became combative and punched an officer several times in his torso before he was able to take her under control.

The mother and girl were not injured in the incident.

The woman, who is currently a patient at LGH, faces aggravated assault charges for punching the officer.

Police say due to HIPPA restrictions, the woman’s name will be released at a later time.