Residents await results of testing after 7 homes are condemned over possible sinkhole

Homeowners on N. Plum Street in Lancaster are awaiting the results of testing after their properties were condemned due to a possible sinkhole.

"What we're trying to do is to make sure that the testing that we do is dotting every 'i' and crossing every 't'. It's as thorough as possible so that information can help everyone make an informed choice about where do we go from here," said Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace.

Sorace said sonar testing should be completed by Friday and she adds, structural testing is already finished. However, the city has to wait for the results before allowing anyone back into their homes.

"I'm really sorry. It's a terrible situation. And, we put public safety first," Sorace said.

Residents were forced to leave August 9th. Seven homes have been condemned.

FOX43 saw multiple crews working on the block Thursday.

"I've never seen nothing like this in all my years. I've never seen a whole block get condemned like that," said Jason Thompson, who lives across the street.

Full results of the testing may not come back until Labor Day. Meantime the city said it will meet with residents about the results to determine what happens next.