YORK COUNTY, Pa.– State Police in York are searching for a missing elderly man.

Authorities are searching for Hershel Carico, 97, who was last seen on August 21 around 9:00 a.m. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County.

Carico was operating a maroon 2009 Dodge Charger with Pennsylvania Registration JPV4308.

Carico stands 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. He is balding and has brown eyes with glasses.

