Steelers name Ray Sherman interim wide receivers coach, following passing of Darryl Drake

Posted 10:13 AM, August 22, 2019, by

IRVING, TX - 2009: Ray Sherman of the Dallas Cowboys poses for his 2009 NFL headshot at photo day in Irving, Texas. (Photo by NFL Photos)

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have named an interim wide receivers coach, following the passing of coach Darryl Drake.

The team has named Ray Sherman as interim wide receivers coach.

Sherman was the Steelers’ offensive coordinator in 1998 and was the running backs coach at Purdue when offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner was a student assistant in 1984-85.

Despite not coaching since 2015, Sherman was hired after he was around the camp in training camp, initially to observe, according to the team.

Sherman will take over a group that is led by WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, and will be looking at a number of other options to fill the hole left by WR Antonio Brown.

