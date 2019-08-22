U.S. Postal Service will hold job fair in York County

YORK COUNTY – The United States Postal Service is looking for the next generation of mail carriers. You can learn more about the job and the benefits of working for the Postal Service by attending a job fair in York County.

USPS is looking for carrier associates, tractor-trailer operators, mail handlers, clerks and people who can do maintenance work.

Thursday’s event will take place at the East York Post office located at 3435 Concord Road.

It starts at 10:00AM and runs until 2:00PM.

The Postal Service says they will offer benefits, including competitive salary, health and life insurance, retirement plans, vacation and sick leave and more.

If you can’t make it to the job fair and career demonstration you can apply for openings online.

Applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States Citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.