UPDATE: Missing 7 year-old girl found safe

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa — UPDATE: State police say 7 year-old Kayla Delrosario and her mother Darlene Danesa Rijo-Aquino have been found safe.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for the Shippensburg Borough Police Department, Cumberland County PA.

Shippensburg Borough Police Department is searching for Kayla Delrosario age 7. Delrosario is a Hispanic female with an unknown clothing description.

She was last seen in the area of 304 North Fayette St, Shippensburg Borough, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.

Delrosario was reported abducted by a her father Kelvin Monica-Reyes. Monica-Reyes a 25 year old Hispanic male, is driving a white Toyota Corolla sedan bearing Pennsylvania Registration KRR6053.

Shippensburg Borough Police is also searching for Delrosario’s mother, Darlene Danesa Rijo-Aquino. Rijo-Aquino is a 28 year-old Hispanic female with an unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911.