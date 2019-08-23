Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Berks County -- To kickoff a four-day swing of dirt track racing around four Central Pennsylvania, Tony Stewart and the All-Star Circuit of Champions invades Grandview Speedway Thursday Night.

“Any chance you get to race with these guys. They have a lot of good guys and racing with guys that are better than you make you a better driver," says Kyle Reinhardt, PA Posse driver of the #91.

One All-Star driver knows what it takes to win at this track and to hoist the All-Star Championship trophy at the end of the 2018 season. Arron Reutzel says the fans stay true to the PA Posse.

“The fans are really cool out here. They’re really dedicated to their hometown guys. They’ll still cheer for you here and there but I just enjoy coming out here, Reutzel said.

Everyone’s racing for a very special trophy in victory, the first "Hodnett Cup." Greg Hodnett was a 9-time feature winner at the "Thunder on the Hill."

“Fortunate enough for me I was able to race with Greg and learn a little bit from him. Greg would just be a really good guy to go as a mentor or anything. He would just stop by and talk to you," said Reinhardt.

“When I was a kid. He was my favorite driver, actually, even when my dad was racing with him so it would mean a lot to win that, said Freddie Rahmer, PA Posse driver of the #51.

Reutzel's name will be the first name etched on the trophy as he defends his title, takes the first "Hodnett Cup," and reclaims the series points lead.

The All-Star Circuit of Champions will take the green flag Friday night at Williams Grove, Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway then to close out the four night swing at BAPS on Sunday.