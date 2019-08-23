× Backstreet Boys will return to Hershey on Sept. 16 to make up for concert postponed by lightning

HERSHEY — Oh my God, they’re back again.

The Backstreet Boys will return to Hersheypark Stadium on Monday, September 16 to make up for the August 18 show that was postponed by lightning, according to Hershey Entertainment.

All tickets from the postponed show will be honored, the announcement says. Any guest who can not make the rescheduled date is eligible for a refund at point of purchase. New tickets for the new date will also be sold starting todaym Hershey Entertainment says. Tickets are available at Giant Center Box Office.

They can also be purchased online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.