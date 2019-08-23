Backstreet Boys will return to Hershey on Sept. 16 to make up for concert postponed by lightning

Posted 1:42 PM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:44PM, August 23, 2019

LISBON, PORTUGAL - MAY 11: Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys band perform on stage at Altice Arena on May 11, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Pedro Gomes/Redferns)

HERSHEY — Oh my God, they’re back again.

The Backstreet Boys will return to Hersheypark Stadium on Monday, September 16 to make up for the August 18 show that was postponed by lightning, according to Hershey Entertainment.

All tickets from the postponed show will be honored, the announcement says. Any guest who can not make the rescheduled date is eligible for a refund at point of purchase. New tickets for the new date will also be sold starting todaym Hershey Entertainment says. Tickets are available at Giant Center Box Office.

They can also be purchased online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

