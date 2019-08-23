Coroner identifies 27-year-old man killed in York shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update (Friday, 12:20 p.m.): The York County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Edward Jarmond Jr., of York. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Previously

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting.

On August 22 around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting that had occurred in the 600 block of Bare Avenue in York City.

Upon arrival, police found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The York County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin.

Police are investigating the incident, and ask that anyone with information contact the York City Police Department using one of the following methods:

Text information to “York tips” at 847411 (TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219