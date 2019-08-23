Crews on the scene of fire at bakery in York city

Posted 5:39 AM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:50AM, August 23, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a fire at a bakery in York city.

According to officials, the fire sparked around 4:50 a.m. at Panaderia La Redencion bakery in the 100 block of North Duke Street in York city.

The fire has reportedly spread smoke into the surrounding stores in the Yorktown Mall.

There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.

