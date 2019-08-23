× Crews on the scene of fire at bakery in York city

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a fire at a bakery in York city.

According to officials, the fire sparked around 4:50 a.m. at Panaderia La Redencion bakery in the 100 block of North Duke Street in York city.

The fire has reportedly spread smoke into the surrounding stores in the Yorktown Mall.

There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered at this time.

Crews are still working on getting the fire out at the Yorktown Mall in York City. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/w0i1GGxMKD — Chris Garrett FOX43 (@ChrisFOX43) August 23, 2019

