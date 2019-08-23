× Dauphin County man accused of trying to solicit sex from minor

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Pennbrook Borough Police have charged a 33-year-old Middletown man with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and other offenses after he allegedly attempted to coerce a minor into having sex with him.

Jeremy Clugston is also charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, sexual abuse of children, eight counts of dissemination of obscene or other sexual materials to a minor, and criminal use of a communications facility, police say.

He is accused of sending lewd photographs of himself to the minor and attempting to have the minor do the same for him, according to police.

He is currently being held in Dauphin County Prison.