District releases statement after student is arrested at Cumberland Valley High School

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Silver Spring Township Police arrested a Cumberland Valley High School student Thursday at the school, prompting the school district to release a statement.

The student is charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence, Silver Spring Township Police say.

Thursday’s incident occurred when a detective went to the high school to talk about possible photographic evidence from a theft case, according to police. The student allegedly fled on foot, then returned and “aggressively” resisted officers on scene, police say.

He was taken into custody without further incident. No weapons of any manner were involved, according to police.

The school district released the following statement to parents and guardians Thursday:

Dear Cumberland Valley High School families: Today, Thursday, August 22, 2019, several officers from the Silver Spring Township Police Department engaged a student at Cumberland Valley High School. This situation involved an individual student. Please remain assured that Silver Spring Township Police Department has indicated that, at no point, were Cumberland Valley students and staff at risk during the incident. We appreciate your concerns and understand that you would like more information on the situation. However, the district is currently unable to provide additional details as this is now part of an active police investigation. Please remain assured that we will continue to work with Silver Spring Township Police to ensure the safety of all Cumberland Valley students and staff in our high school and with all regional police forces to ensure student and staff safety throughout the district. We sincerely appreciate your support and understanding.