Finally, cooler and less humid in time for the weekend!

SPLENDID WEEKEND: Finally, clearing skies and very comfortable conditions. Friday night football games kick off, and that means our first HSFF show does too. The weather couldn’t be more ideal. Temperatures fall into the 60s before clear skies and calm winds allow temperatures to plummet to the 50s. Plenty of sunshine Saturday, with readings only topping out in the 70s. It’s another refreshingly cool morning in the 50s Sunday. There will be more clouds building in and mixing with some sunshine. Temperatures hover in the upper 70s again.

BEGINNING COOL THEN WARMING: An easterly wind is persistent and provides abundant cloud cover, keeping overcast skies into Monday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but most stay dry. Tuesday, clouds slowly attempt to break up. We are warmer and finally back into the lower 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. A few showers are possible Wednesday with our next system crossing the area. You’ll notice the heat and humidity increasing. Plenty of sunshine Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. A couple showers return Friday.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist