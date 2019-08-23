× Garage, vehicle damaged in Lancaster County fire

LANCASTER COUNTY — A garage and at least one vehicle were heavily damaged in a Friday morning fire in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County.

The incident occurred on the first block of Newport Road, according to emergency dispatch accounts. It was first reported at 8:58 a.m.

The structure was detached from a nearby home, and contained three cars, according to accounts at the scene. The homeowner managed to remove two of the cars, but a third one was left inside.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no word on the estimated damage.