Gettysburg woman charged with retail theft, corruption of minors after incident at Hanover Kohl's store

YORK COUNTY — A 24-year-old Gettysburg woman was charged with retail theft and corruption of minors after police say she and two co-conspirators, one of whom was 13 years old, attempted to steal several items from a Hanover Kohl’s store on Wednesday.

Christa Jo Trout, of the first block of Hanover Street, is charged with two counts of retail theft and corruption of minors in the incident, which occurred around 5:12 p.m. at the store, located on the 300 block of Eisenhower Drive.

According to Hanover Borough Police, Trout concealed items brought to her by the other suspects in her purse and attempted to leave the store without paying. They were stopped by store employees, police say.

The three suspects took items from the shoe department, as well as items from boys’ clothing and infant clothes, according to police. The items were valued at $130.98.