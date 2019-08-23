× GIANT Food Stores to set up pop-up produce department for residents affected by fire at Yorktowne Mall

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– GIANT Food Stores is setting up a pop-up produce department for the residents affected by the fire at the Yorktowne Mall.

The fire, which took place in the early morning hours of August 23, has caused damage to several businesses, which will be temporarily closed.

GIANT says they will set up a pop-up a GIANT produce department at the York Revolution Queen Street Parking Lot on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 a.m.

According to the press release, the goal is to provide fresh produce to the community.

Vegetables and fruits will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own bags.