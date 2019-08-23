× High School Football Links: What they’re saying about tonight’s opening week

High school football season begins tonight in Central Pennsylvania.

FOX43’s High School Football Frenzy will get you ready for all the action from Wrightsville, York County — the site of our Week 1 Game of the Week, Columbia at Eastern York. We broke down that game and four others to watch Thursday afternoon in the Frenzy Five.

But there’s plenty of other action in the four leagues in the FOX43 viewing area — a whopping 55 games in all.

Here’s all the information you need, culled from FOX43’s preseason coverage and other media sources covering the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn Conference, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association, and Tri-Valley League.

PennLive’s preseason rankings are here. St. Joseph’s Prep (6A), Gateway (5A), Erie Cathedral Prep (4A), Aliquippa (3A), Southern Columbia (2A), and Farrell (1A) are installed at No. 1 in their respective classes.

Central PA teams in the preseason poll include Manheim Township (No. 7 in 6A), Harrisburg (No. 10 in 6A), Manheim Central (No. 2 in 5A), Cocalico (No. 8 in 5A), and Bishop McDevitt (No. 5 in 4A).

LANCASTER-LEBANON LEAGUE

Sam London is McCaskey’s fourth football coach in 10 years. The Air Force veteran, who served with distinction in the Iraq War, is a former assistant coach at Cheyney University and recruiting coordinator at Lincoln University. He hopes to bring stability to the Red Tornado program. New coach, new attitude at McCaskey (FOX43)

Here’s the full L-L League season schedule (FOX43).

LancasterOnline puts the preseason bullseye on Manheim Township in the Section 1 title race. The Blue Streaks split the title last year with Wilson and Warwick — both of whom should figure prominently in this year’s chase as well. Read the full predictions here.

Since Berks County powerhouse Wilson is a member of Section 1, the Reading Eagle’s preseason capsules are also relevant. Check them out here.

In Section 2, LancasterOnline says Manheim Central is the team to beat…again. But the Barons will probabaly have to hold off challenges from Cocalico and Lampeter-Strasburg…again.

And in Section 3, Lancaster Catholic, which is coming off a 10-0 regular season last year, has been installed as the preseason favorite this year by LancasterOnline.

Pennlive listed 10 L-L League Players to Watch and Five L-L League Storylines to follow this season.

MID-PENN CONFERENCE

Take a look back at the start of training camp with CD East and Susquehanna Township (FOX43)

Defending District 6 champion State College is the preseason favorite to hold off Harrisburg in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title race, according to a preseason coaches poll taken by PennLive. There are some key players to watch in that article, too.

In the Mid-Penn Keystone Division, Bishop McDevitt, Cedar Cliff, and Susquehanna Township appear to be the top dogs, PennLive predicts.

In what has to be termed a mild surprise, PennLive installed Milton Hershey as the favorite in the Mid-Penn Capital Division race, just ahead of three-time defending District 3 Class 3A champion Middletown.

Look for Northern York to emerge from a battle with Shippensburg as the champion of the Mid-Penn Colonial Division, according to PennLive.

TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE

The TVL’s coaches say Upper Dauphin and Williams Valley are the two strongest contenders in the 10-team race, according to PennLive.

Here’s the TVL’s full season schedule (FOX43)

YAIAA

Here’s the YAIAA season schedule (FOX43)

FOX43 was also there in the preseason when York Tech and Dover began two-a-days.

York Dispatch columnist Steve Heiser offered his preseason predictions earlier this week. Heiser says York High will outlast Central York and Red Lion in Division I, Gettysburg will hold off York Suburban to defend its Division II title, and York Catholic will again edge out Delone Catholic to capture the Division III crown.

Here are the Dispatch’s pre-game capsules for tonight’s action as well. (God, not this Week Zero stuff again).

And, just for the sake of reference, here are the final standings and stat leaders in the YAIAA from the 2018 season, again courtesy of the Dispatch.

GameTimePA offered its preseason predictions for the YAIAA as well. Columnist Matt Allibone says York High and Red Lion will split the crown in Division I, York Suburban will unseat Gettysburg in Division II, and York Catholic will repeat in Division III.