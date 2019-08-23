HSFF 2019 week 1 Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt highlights

Posted 11:11 PM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12AM, August 23, 2019

Cumberland Valley: 21

Bishop McDevitt: 7

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.