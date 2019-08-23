Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
63°
63°
Low
64°
High
77°
Sat
60°
78°
Sun
58°
78°
Mon
58°
76°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2019 week 1 Greencastle-Antrim at Chambersburg highlights
Posted 11:18 PM, August 23, 2019, by
Thomas Kauffman
,
Updated at 10:14AM, August 23, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Greencastle-Antrim: 13
Chambersburg: 56
Popular
Man’s reaction to trying Popeye’s chicken sandwich goes viral
Dead baby found in garbage bag may have been injected with heroin
Coroner identifies 27-year-old man killed in York shooting
Man facing charges after allegedly kidnapping seven-year-old girl in Shippensburg
Latest News
Juvenile injured after falling about 25 feet from silo in Lancaster County, police investigating
HSFF 2019 week 1 Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley highlights
HSFF 2019 week 1 Lebanon at Cedar Crest highlights
HSFF 2019 week 1 Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 1 Schedule
High School Football Frenzy
Scores and Schedules
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 Mid-Penn Conference Schedule
News
Two mosquito samples taken in Franklin County test positive for West Nile Virus
High School Football Frenzy
Scores and Schedules
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association Schedule
News
Catalytic converters stolen off of 10 school vans in Franklin County, state police say
News
PSP, FBI investigate threats made against Greencastle-Antrim High School and student
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
HSFF: The start of two-a-days at Central Dauphin East and Susquehanna Twp.
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
HSFF: The start of two-a-days at York Tech and Dover
Sports
Several champions named on the final day of PIAA Track & Field States
Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – August 23, 2019 Week 1
Top 5 Plays
HSFF Preseason ‘Top 5 plays’ 2019
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 Shippensburg at Dover highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 York Suburban at York Catholic highlights
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.