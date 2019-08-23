Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
63°
63°
Low
59°
High
78°
Sat
58°
79°
Sun
60°
79°
Mon
63°
78°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2019 week 1 Shippensburg at Dover highlights
Posted 11:18 PM, August 23, 2019, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 10:08AM, August 23, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Shippensburg: 41
Dover: 7
Popular
Man’s reaction to trying Popeye’s chicken sandwich goes viral
Dead baby found in garbage bag may have been injected with heroin
Coroner identifies 27-year-old man killed in York shooting
Man facing charges after allegedly kidnapping seven-year-old girl in Shippensburg
Latest News
Juvenile injured after falling about 25 feet from silo in Lancaster County, police investigating
HSFF 2019 week 1 Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley highlights
HSFF 2019 week 1 Lebanon at Cedar Crest highlights
HSFF 2019 week 1 Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 1 Schedule
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
HSFF: The start of two-a-days at York Tech and Dover
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Links: What they’re saying about tonight’s opening week
Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – August 23, 2019 Week 1
High School Football Frenzy
Scores and Schedules
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association Schedule
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 York Suburban at York Catholic highlights
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
HSFF: The start of two-a-days at Central Dauphin East and Susquehanna Twp.
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt highlights
High School Football Frenzy
Scores and Schedules
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 Mid-Penn Conference Schedule
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 Lower Dauphin at Middletown highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 Central York at West York highlights
News
Lancaster County teacher, coach loses job after DUI arrest in school van during PIAA State Championship Track meet weekend
News
Man arrested for felony strangulation charge in Shippensburg
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.