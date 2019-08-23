Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
63°
63°
Low
64°
High
77°
Sat
60°
78°
Sun
58°
78°
Mon
58°
76°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2019 week 1 York Tech at James Buchanan highlights
Posted 11:20 PM, August 23, 2019, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 10:13AM, August 23, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
York Tech: 14
James Buchanan: 19
Popular
Man’s reaction to trying Popeye’s chicken sandwich goes viral
Dead baby found in garbage bag may have been injected with heroin
Coroner identifies 27-year-old man killed in York shooting
Man facing charges after allegedly kidnapping seven-year-old girl in Shippensburg
Latest News
Juvenile injured after falling about 25 feet from silo in Lancaster County, police investigating
HSFF 2019 week 1 Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley highlights
HSFF 2019 week 1 Lebanon at Cedar Crest highlights
HSFF 2019 week 1 Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 1 Schedule
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
HSFF: The start of two-a-days at York Tech and Dover
High School Football Frenzy
Scores and Schedules
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association Schedule
Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – August 23, 2019 Week 1
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 York Suburban at York Catholic highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 Central York at West York highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Columbia at Eastern York Highlights
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Links: What they’re saying about tonight’s opening week
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
HSFF: The start of two-a-days at Central Dauphin East and Susquehanna Twp.
News
Former HS coach in Franklin County accused of having inappropriate social media interactions with students
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Columbia at Eastern York
High School Football Frenzy
Scores and Schedules
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 Mid-Penn Conference Schedule
News
Threatening text message placed Tuscarora School District’s high school, middle school on lockdown
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.