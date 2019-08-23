HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Columbia at Eastern York Highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER WINSOR TOWNSHIP, York County -- The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week was full of excitement, coming down until the final seconds of the game.

The Knights and the Crimson Tide go back and fourth, no lead larger than a touchdown. Columbia ties the game in the final seconds of the first half, at 21 all.

After halftime, the Crimson Tide have a huge pick-six by Junior Demetrius Diaz. Columbia takes the lead 27 to 21. The Crimson Tide strike again to extend their lead by two touchdowns.

Eastern York tries to come back, scoring a touchdown under three minutes left but in the final seconds, as time expires, the Knights final effort is cut short.

After getting blown out of the water last year, it was full speed ahead for Columbia. They win the river rivalry 35-28 over Eastern York.

“It came down to the final seconds. I mean, the kids. These are just great kids. From December until now, these kids have bought into the system. They have each others backs and always tell them adversity is going to hit and you just have to fight back. Just keep fighting. Let the outcome be the outcome. All we can do is do out part and let everything happen the way it did and tonight, we had the good end of the stick, said Bud Kyle, Columbia Crimson Tide head coach.

The Crimson Tide can't get too comfortable. They face Lancaster Catholic next Friday.