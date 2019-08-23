Bishop McDevitt Coach Jeff Weachter is this week's HSFF 'Wired Up' Coach!
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Bishop McDevitt coach Jeff Weachter
-
Bishop McDevitt High School names new president
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 Mid-Penn Conference Schedule
-
High School Football Links: What they’re saying about tonight’s opening week
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 1 Schedule
-
The Frenzy Five: Here are five high school football games to keep an eye on this week
-
-
HSFF 2019 Week 1 preview
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association Schedule
-
Former HS coach in Franklin County accused of having inappropriate social media interactions with students
-
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ coaches interviews
-
HSFF: New coach and attitude at JP McCaskey
-
-
Hershey boys lacrosse earns spot in state championship game with 10-9 win over Strath Haven
-
Harvard head fencing coach accused of selling his home to the family of a prospective student has been fired
-
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Columbia at Eastern York