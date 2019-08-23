× Juvenile injured after falling about 25 feet from silo in Lancaster County, police investigating

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which a juvenile male reportedly fell from about 25 feet from a silo.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Truce Road in Providence Township around 10:30 p.m. on August 23 for a report of a juvenile male fell approximately 25 feet from the silo.

The circumstances of the fall are unclear, but a helicopter has been called in to transport the patient, according to dispatch.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.