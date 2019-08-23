× Manheim man facing charges after traffic stop reveals 220 bags of fentanyl, crack cocaine

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Manheim man is facing charges after being arrested for dealing fentanyl and cocaine.

Nathaniel Perez-McCain, 29, is facing possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

On August 13, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force stopped Perez-McCain’s Mazda on Oregon Pike.

During the stop, officials found the following:

220 bags of fentanyl

3.5 grams of crack cocaine

$2,185 cash

Digital scale

Sandwich bags

Police say that the seized fentanyl had an estimated street value of $2,200, and the crack cocaine was valued at about $200.

McCain was recently arraigned, and bail was set at $500,000. Police also noted that he is being held regarding a state parole matter.