Manheim man facing charges after traffic stop reveals 220 bags of fentanyl, crack cocaine
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Manheim man is facing charges after being arrested for dealing fentanyl and cocaine.
Nathaniel Perez-McCain, 29, is facing possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine along with possession of drug paraphernalia.
On August 13, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force stopped Perez-McCain’s Mazda on Oregon Pike.
During the stop, officials found the following:
- 220 bags of fentanyl
- 3.5 grams of crack cocaine
- $2,185 cash
- Digital scale
- Sandwich bags
Police say that the seized fentanyl had an estimated street value of $2,200, and the crack cocaine was valued at about $200.
McCain was recently arraigned, and bail was set at $500,000. Police also noted that he is being held regarding a state parole matter.
