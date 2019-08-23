× Manheim Township Police are searching for suspect in August 6 bank robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are searching for a Harrisburg man charged in an August 6 bank robbery on the 1600 block of Manheim Pike.

Christopher Benjamin Jr., 29, is charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft in the incident, which occurred at 10:54 a.m. at a M&T Bank, police say.

Benjamin allegedly entered the bank armed with a handgun and demanded money from employees there while pointing the gun at them, police say. He took possession of $1,996 in cash and fled, according to police.

Police are trying to determine Benjamin’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.