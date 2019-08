× Manheim Township Police seek help in identifying vehicle break-in suspects

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying two suspects in a vehicle break-in that occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Pennshire Drive.

The break-in was captured on a home surveillance system, police say.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.