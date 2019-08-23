× Man’s reaction to trying Popeye’s chicken sandwich goes viral

A man’s reaction to trying Popeye’s new chicken sandwich is going viral.

According to the tweet of the person who posted the video, it was their friend’s father who tried the chicken sandwich at Popeye’s for the first time:

My mans dad tried the Popeyes chicken sandwich for the first time, this was his reaction @jvo_denn15jr pic.twitter.com/nTxuBcPprv — Manziel𓅓 (@showtime_steve3) August 21, 2019

As of 7:45 a.m. on August 23, the video had been liked 243,000 on Twitter.

Earlier this week, a Twitter war broke out between fast foot brands about which has the best chicken sandwich, after Popeye’s released their own on August 12.

A Chick-fil-A subtweet, which Popeyes quickly responded to, gave way to fast-food Twitter’s resident rabble-rouser, Wendy’s, who had to have her say.

Bojangles’ and Shake Shack also engaged in some light saber-rattling, as did some lesser-known chicken forces. It was quite the battle royale. For some reason, Boston Market even entered the fray, trying to take a swipe at Chick-fil-A’s new mac and cheese offering.