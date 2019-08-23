× Police arrest 2nd suspect in assault, robbery of a Lyft driver in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Police have arrested a second person in the assault and robbery of a ride share driver on August 2 in Lancaster.

Christian Lebron-Devila, 23, has been charged with Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Criminal Use of a Communications Facility and two counts of Simple Assault, according to Lancaster Police. He was taken into custody by officers serving a warrant at his home on the 500 block of Howard Avenue.

A handgun, believed to have been used during the assault and robbery, was located inside the home, police say.

Michael Baker, 19, of Manheim Township, was arrested on August 3 after police investigating a domestic dispute he was also charged in noticed he matched the description of one of two suspects in the assault and robbery of a Lyft driver the night before, according to police.

Lebron-Devila was charged after police continued the investigation of that incident. On the night of the robbery, police say, officers had made contact with Lebron-Devila and others on the 500 block Howard Ave. at 10:56 p.m. for an incident not related to the earlier robbery. Officers were able to see that Lebron-Devila wore a distinctive white and red jacket, police say.

While officers were on the scene, Lebron-Devila removed the jacket and handed it to an unknown woman, who carried it into Lebron-Devila’s residence, police say.

A later review of the victim’s dash cam video showed that at the time of the robbery, the second suspect wore a jacket that matched the one Lebron-Devila had worn when police saw him later that night, according to police.

Lebron-Devila lives on the same block where the robbery occurred, police say.

A review of phone calls at Lancaster County Prison to Baker showed that Lebron-Devila spoke with him on the phone, discussing the robbery and their involvement, according to police.

Lebron-Devila’s probation officer reviewed the phone call and recognized Lebron-Devila’s voice, police say.

Lebron-Devila was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $2,500,000 bail.