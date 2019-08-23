Police arrest 2nd suspect in assault, robbery of a Lyft driver in Lancaster

Posted 4:22 PM, August 23, 2019, by

LANCASTER — Police have arrested a second person in the assault and robbery of a ride share driver on August 2 in Lancaster.

Christian Lebron-Devila, 23, has been charged with Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Criminal Use of a Communications Facility and two counts of Simple Assault, according to Lancaster Police. He was taken into custody by officers serving a warrant at his home on the 500 block of Howard Avenue.

A handgun, believed to have been used during the assault and robbery, was located inside the home, police say.

Michael Baker, 19, of Manheim Township, was arrested on August 3 after police investigating a domestic dispute he was also charged in noticed he matched the description of one of two suspects in the assault and robbery of a Lyft driver the night before, according to police.

Lebron-Devila was charged after police continued the investigation of that incident. On the night of the robbery, police say, officers had made contact with Lebron-Devila and others on the 500 block Howard Ave. at 10:56 p.m. for an incident not related to the earlier robbery. Officers were able to see that Lebron-Devila wore a distinctive white and red jacket, police say.

While officers were on the scene, Lebron-Devila removed the jacket and handed it to an unknown woman, who carried it into Lebron-Devila’s residence, police say.

A later review of the victim’s dash cam video showed that at the time of the robbery, the second suspect wore a jacket that matched the one Lebron-Devila had worn when police saw him later that night, according to police.

Lebron-Devila lives on the same block where the robbery occurred, police say.

A review of phone calls at Lancaster County Prison to  Baker showed that Lebron-Devila spoke with him on the phone, discussing the robbery and their involvement, according to police.

Lebron-Devila’s probation officer reviewed the phone call and recognized Lebron-Devila’s voice, police say.

Lebron-Devila was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $2,500,000 bail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.