Police seek Lancaster man accused of attacking woman in domestic incident

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are searching for a man accused of slamming a woman’s head on the floor and stomping on her during a domestic dispute in May.

Brian Darshon Graves, 40, of Lancaster, is charged with simple assault and stalking in the incident, which occurred on May 15 on the 900 block of East King Street in Lancaster Township.

Graves also punched the victim in the face and struck her with his knee during the attack, police say. After the attack was over, he left the home, taking the victim’s cell phone, according to police.

Moments later, police say, Graves returned and found the victim seeking help at a neighbor’s home. He allegedly pulled the victim away from the neighbor’s door, struck her several more times, and ripped off her shirt before fleeing again.

The victim sustained injuries to her face, arms, neck, thighs, and buttocks, according to police.

Graves remains wanted at this time, and police are attempting to determine his whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.