Showers end this morning, beautiful stretch of several days!

ENDING THE WEEK: A cool start with some light rain in spots, temperatures in the 60s. Cloud cover is slow to clear today with a few straggling showers possible till lunch. After that, we enjoy some much drier air taking over, lowering our humidity values for the weekend. Highs today stay in the mid-to-upper 70s with maybe a peek of sunshine in the afternoon. Regardless, beautiful temperatures to finish the week for our first High School Football Frenzy of 2019! We’ll be live for Columbia vs. Eastern York. Tune in!

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: A beautiful treat for Central PA this weekend! Morning lows both days will be in the upper-50s and low-60s. Afternoon highs stay in the mid-to-upper 70s with much lower humidity values continuing. Partly-to-mostly sunny skies persist as well with a very low stray shower chance Sunday afternoon. Make some plans and enjoy!

WARMING BACK UP NEXT WEEK: We stay cooler next Monday with morning lows again in the upper-50s and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. By Tuesday, humidity values slowly begin to rise, temperatures do as well. Afternoon highs creep up into the low-80s, up to the mid-80s by Wednesday and Thursday with chances for a few showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday. Stay tuned as we get closer to time for updates on those storm chances. Until then, enjoy a beautiful weekend!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long