South Carolina man accused of trying to sell crack to undercover officer in York

YORK COUNTY — A 31-year-old South Carolina man has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after he allegedly attempted to sell crack cocaine to an undercover police officer last week, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Keith Dion Hallman was arrested last Thursday at about 3:25 p.m. on the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue, according to police. He allegedly made arrangements to sell the crack to the undercover officer and was taken into custody when he showed up at the mutually agreed upon location to make the sale.

Hallman was in possession of a quantity of crack at the time of his arrest, police say.